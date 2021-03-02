Schools’ academic year to start from Aug 1

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Monday issued a notification vis-à-vis commencement of academic year according to which new school year will start from August 1, 2021 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision to start new academic year from August this year instead of traditionally in March each year was taken in the meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) in the wake of prolonged closure of educational institutions across the country because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the preparation of Sehat Insaf Cards for 36,000 special students across the Punjab has started.

According to a press release, Director General Special Education Pervez Iqbal Butt said that with the help of Sehat Insaf Cards special students would be able to avail government scholarships and free health facilities across the province. He further said that in Lahore, these cards would be provided to 5,400 special children.

Degree forms: PU Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19). According to details, the last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is March 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1 April to 9 April, 2021. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.