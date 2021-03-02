Truck loaded with subsidised wheat worth Rs90m seized

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab captured a truck loaded with subsidised wheat to be sold in open market from Lodhran on Monday.

DG ACE, M Gohar Nafees said that ACE has busted a racket of unholy alliance between flour mill owners and officers/officials of Food Department involved in unlawful profit making out of subsidised flour. A case has been registered against District Food Controller Lodhran M Asghar, Food Inspector M Hanif and owner of Pakistan Flour Mill M Dildar.

The wheat worth over Rs90 million was being transported to be sold in open market which is a violation of government policy on subsidised wheat. It was sold to the owners of Pakistan Flour Mill Dunyapur for its grinding by Food Department and subsequent availability of flour to be sold in open market for the general public on subsidised rates. However, the mill owners were selling it without grinding. DG ACE directed the Regional Director ACE, Haider Wattoo to form an investigation team to thoroughly look into the matter.

injured: A man was stabbed by unidentified suspects in the Shahdara Town area Monday. The victim identified as Haider Shah was standing outside his house in Hasnain Colony when unidentified suspects approached him and after a brief exchange of words stabbed him. The victim received injuries and was shifted to hospital. Police said they were investigating the matter.

arrested: Two cattle thieves were arrested here on Monday. The accused have been identified as Mushtaq and Ashraf. Police recovered six goats, a motorcycle, two pistols and cash from them. They are history sheeters and involved in many cases of cattle theft. They were also involved in stealing and master in breaking locks.

HARASSMENT: A man was arrested for harassing a woman by Lower Mall police. The suspect has been identified as Suleman. He harassed a woman in a market. She made a call to police who arrested the suspect and registered a case. Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested by Quid-e-Azam Industrial Estate for carrying illegal weapons. The arrested suspects have been identified as Faisal and Usman. Police recovered a riffle, a pistol and bullets from them. A case has been registered against them.

3 held; Arms seized: Police claimed to have arrested three suspects for carrying illegal weapons outside session courts on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Amjad, Arfan and Talha. Police also recovered weapons from their custody. The suspects were present outside judges' gate with the weapons. They were arrested during checking on suspicion. They have been handed over to Islampura police.

accidents: Around 13 people died, whereas 1,076 were injured in 1,007 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 660 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.