Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for prince Salman

ISTANBUL: The Turkish fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Monday that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman should be "punished without delay" over the murder.

The United States on Friday declassified a report that publicly accused the crown prince of approving Khashoggi murder in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018. "It is essential that the Crown Prince, who ordered the brutal murder of a blameless and innocent person, should be punished without delay," Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz said in a statement posted on her official Twitter account in English and Arabic. "This will not only bring the justice we have been seeking for Jamal, but it could also prevent similar acts recurring in the future," she said.