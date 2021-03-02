Lack of runs in final overs hurt us: Imad

KARACHI: Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has said that they did not produce runs towards the end of their Sunday night match against Lahore Qalandars which eventually hurt them.

“We were a few runs short. We did not capitalise on our start in the final overs. But it’s part of the game,” Imad said. Karachi Kings scored only 37 runs in the final five overs that restricted them to a 186, a total which was difficult to defend because of dew.

They were 59-3 in powerplay. Kings were 77-3 in ten overs and were 136-3 in 15 overs. He said that they should have defended the total. “It was a very good wicket. I think we had taken a good start in bowling. I think we should have defended the total,” said the all-rounder.

Despite a loss, second in four outings, Imad praised his side for a fine effort. “It’s part of the game. The way we made an effort I think was fantastic,” Imad said. “I think we still were in control. Thirty off the last two overs. It has been happening, so it happened,” Imad said.

“Lots of things to learn. Some people are new and some are youngsters, so it’s part of the game,” Imad was quick to add. He said that he had more options in bowling so he did not bowl himself. “I did not bowl because two left-handers were batting. We also had Nabi. We had so many bowling options and wanted to check but it did not happen,” he said.

He wants to contribute both with the bat and ball in the coming days. “I have been working well, moving well and hope I am going to score some runs and take some wickets,” said Imad, a permanent member of the Pakistan team in white-ball cricket.