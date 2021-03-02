SMUTA voices concern over alleged frauds in GP funds

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers' Association (SMUTA) has raised serious concerns about the alleged frauds in the varsity GP funds’ account.

According to a statement issued by the SMUTA on Sunday, the SMIU senate members had also written multiple letters to Director Finance Ghulam Ali Surahio, but neither he responded to the letters nor he shared the details of the GP fund deductions and earned profits.

Recently, the senate members once again approached the director to draw his attention to this alleged fraud. The current university administration was not only silent on this serious matter, but the officials were not forming an inquiry commission to investigate the fraud.

SMUTA President Asif Hussain Samo said that due to this alleged frauds, employees of the varsity would bear a loss of millions of rupees. He demanded the formation of a committee that could start a transparent investigation of the alleged frauds; otherwise, the SMUTA reserved the right to show a strong reaction.

Last year, the SMIU senate members had brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards, Chairman Enquiry and Anti-Corruption Department and Auditor General of Pakistan. But since then, no progress has been observed.