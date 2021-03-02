Covid kills three more as another 146 test positive

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 146 others have tested positive for the disease duringthe past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,353 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 7,315 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 146 people, or two per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,027,006 tests, which have resulted in 258,411 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 11,844 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,488 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 348 at hospitals, while 315 patients are in critical condition, of whom 48 are on life support.

He added that 350 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 242,214, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.7 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 146 fresh cases of Sindh, 62 (or 43 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 26 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 17 from District Korangi, eight from District South, seven from District Central, three from District West and one from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Thatta has reported 12 new cases, Hyderabad nine, Matiari eight, Dadu seven, Sujawal six, Tando Allahyar five, Mirpurkhas four, Ghotki, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Umerkot and Jacobabad three each, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Kambar two each, and Badin and Shaheed Benazirabad one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.