Providing basic needs of life top priority of govt: Ghulam Sarwar

TAXILA: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that provision of basic necessities of life to the people is top priority of the present government.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on Sunday at village Puswal in suburb of Taxila city after opening ceremony of gas supply to six villages. He said that at least six villages — Paswal, Ban Baba gee, Haklaw, Dhoke Ghulab, Dhoke Aksar Khan — would be provided gas and also other basic needs soon.

While criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that it is the manifesto of PML-N to steal election.

MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan, MPA Ammar Siddique Khan were also spoke on the occasion. Sarwar Khan further said that to facilitate with basic need of life like electricity, gas and clean drinking water to every house of this constituency is our top priority. He said that all these areas were deprived of these basic need of life in the past but PTI government would serve all ignored areas without considering their political affiliation. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only person, who has devoted his whole life for Pakistan.