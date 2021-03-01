Man murdered, two others wounded

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in the Nawankot area on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Daud Ishtiaq. Police registered a case against Mehr Usman, Sonu Butt, Ramzan and three unidentified accomplices on murder charges. The accused got infuriated and opened indiscriminate firing when victim Daud and other residents forbade them from beating up two poor men. The injured passersby, identified as Suhail and Idrees, were admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical. Police removed the body to morgue.