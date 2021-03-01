Operation Raddul Fasaad a testimony to Pak struggle against terrorism: PUC

LAHORE: The success of Operation Raddul Fasaad is an explicit testimony to the struggle of the Pakistani nation and the security forces against terrorism.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at the Ulema-Mashaikh Convention, held here on Sunday at Alhamra under the aegis of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC). “We salute the martyrs and Ghazis of Operation Raddul Fasaad,” said speakers. The ulema said the National Action Plan (NAP) should be fully implemented. The security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was very dear to the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan was against foreign interference in all Islamic Arab countries, added the speakers. They said Saudi Arabia had ensured all legal requirements of justice on the issue of Khashoggi murder.

Praising Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said that being a great leader of the Muslim Ummah, the PM won the hearts of Muslims across the Islamic world by raising voice on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, belief in the finality of prophethood and burial of Sri Lankan Muslims. The ulema said that solution to problems of the Muslim Ummah lied in unity and stability of the Islamic world. They said the rights of minorities living in Pakistan would be protected at all levels. Forced conversions and forcible marriages had nothing to do with Islam and those who do so bring Islam and Muslims into disrepute. “No person, party or group can be allowed to make hateful speech and the decision of the new examination boards for Madaris-e-Arabia is a step in the right direction,” they said.