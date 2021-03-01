Early connections priority: Mepco

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has installed 874km high tension (HT) lines and 148km Low Tension (LT) lines during the current fiscal year 2020-21. According to Mepco sources, it was top priority of the company to provide early new connections and electricity with best voltage to the consumers. From July 2020 to January 2021, the Mepco administration had installed 874km high tension lines for upgradation of the system and to provide electricity with best voltage to consumers. The total length of the HT line reached to 79,182km in the region. The Mepco administration had also installed 148km low tension (LT) line during the same period and the total length of LT lines reached to 50,258 km across region.