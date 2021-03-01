Achievements of Hazrat Ali (RA) highlighted

LAHORE:Noted scholars and speakers paid tributes to fourth Khalifah of Islam, Hazrat Ali (RA) at a ceremony held here on Sunday in connection with his birth anniversary celebrations at Jamia Urwa-Tul-Wusqa under the aegis of Majma-ul-Madaris Taleem-ul-Kitab-Wal Hikma and Tehrik Bedari-e-Ummat.

The ceremony was chaired by Allama Jawwad Naqvi, while other noted speakers included president of Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, noted scholar Justice ® Nazir Ghazi, head of Markaz Bilal Lahore Allama Pir Shafaat Rasool, head of Islamic department Aitchison College Prof Qari Zafarullah Shafiq, Jamaat-e-Islami leader and president Ulema Mashaikh Rabta Council Mian Maqsood Ahmad, Muttahida Ulema Mahaz president Allama Mirza Yusuf Husain and others.

The speakers shed light on various achievements and personality traits of Hazrat Ali (RA) and urged the Muslims to follow his every decision and action to achieve successes in the life and hereafter.