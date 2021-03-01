Ijazul Haq, Abdullah Hameed Gul visit China Window Centre

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Zia leader and former federal minister Ijazul Haq and Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan leader Abdullah Hameed Gul visited the China Window Centre – the Chinese Cultural Centre – here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that Pakistan and China had cordial relations not only at the government-to-government level but also at the people-to-people level.

Ijazul Haq said that cultural programmes and exchanges would help cement relations between the two countries, adding that more such centres should be opened.

Ijazul Haq and Abdullah Hameed Gul evinced keen interest in the rare pictures that were put on display at the picture gallery. They said that the art gallery established at the China Window Centre would help the people to get information about the Chinese culture and China.

They said that establishing more cultural centres would help bring together the people of the two countries. The China and Pakistan friendship, they maintained, had weathered many challenges.