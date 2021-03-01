Iran confirms killing of Iranian fuel smuggler on border

ISLAMABAD: While confirming the killing of an Iranian national at Pakistan border believed to be fuel smuggler, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatib Zadeh reacted to certain reports, published by Pakistani media, suggesting the initial clashes between fuel smugglers along the Pakistan-Iranian border.

According to the statement of Iran Embassy in Islamabad, quoting the spokesman, “The issue is being studied by relevant officials and authorities in Iran." Considering the Pakistani side's delivery of the body of an Iranian national to the Iranian side, the issue is being studied by the two countries’ top border guard officials, the spokesman said in his statement.

He said necessary measures would be taken by border forces at the common borders and by the Foreign Ministry based on the results of their reports.