This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of a lack of affordable public transportation in the country. In our country, the prices of petroleum products increase almost every other month. Following an increase in the prices, taxi and bus fares also increase. Because of high fares, many people cannot travel both within and outside the city easily.

The higher authorities need to pay attention to this issue. They should take proper steps to stabilise the prices of petroleum products so that commuters don’t have to deal with high fares every other month. Also, they should also launch an affordable public transportation system for people who are unable to afford high fares.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar