Mon Mar 01, 2021
AFP
March 1, 2021

8 held at protest in Denmark

AFP
March 1, 2021

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said they arrested eight people in an anti-lockdown demonstration in Copenhagen

late Saturday. Organised by a group calling itself “Men in Black”, the rally of around 1,200 people in the Danish capital was the first since the government announced last week that it was extending many anti-coronavirus restrictions. Police said the rally remained largely peaceful, but eight people were arrested for allegedly using fireworks and for rowdy behaviour.

