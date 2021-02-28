2-day snow cycling event begins in Malam Jaba

MINGORA: The two-day Snow Cycling and Food Festival kicked off at the scenic Malam Jabba valley of Swat district on Saturday.

Nineteen players from various parts of Pakistan, including a female cyclist named Rozee from Canada participated in the event. A large number of tourists were present in hill station of Malam Jabba to enjoy the sports event and the beautiful landscape of the valley.

“Pakistan is a beautiful and peaceful country and the people are courteous and hospitable. Though the cycling track was hard, I enjoyed cycling in the valley,” said Canadian cyclist Rozze, adding, Malam Jabba was more charming than Canada. She urged the foreign tourists to visit north of Pakistan and enjoy the natural and beautiful landscape.

“It was a wonderful experience in the hilly and hard track of Malam Jabba. It was a zigzag track, but all cyclists enjoyed the event,” said Zakaria Awan from Lahore, adding that such an event was aimed at promoting sports and tourism in the area.

Apart from cycling, other events were arranged for schools’ children in the snowy valley, including Tug of war, Spoon Race, and Sac race. Students from various schools participated in different games and events.

The organiser of the event, Zia Khan, told this scribe that due to less snowfall this year, the administration cancelled many events related to snow. “We had invited some foreign players to Malam Jabba to be part of several events, but unfortunately due to less snowfall this year , we have to cancel some events,” he maintained.

He added that with the restoration of peace in the valley foreign tourists were keen to visit Malam Jabba along with local tourists.

In the evening, tourists were entertained with local and western music. Famous musician from Serbia, played violin and presented European music, which attracted every music lover in the valley.