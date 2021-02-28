close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

Official visits health centres

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

TANK: District Health Officer Dr Ehsanullah Bettani visited several health centers in the district and spoke to people and staff about the healthcare delivery.

During a visit to BHU in Dabra area, he directed the staff to ensure services and medicines to visitors. He said any negligence in duties would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, he said his visits were aimed at improving the performance of the basic health units (BHUs) and rural health cetres (RHCs).

