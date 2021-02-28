Official visits health centres

TANK: District Health Officer Dr Ehsanullah Bettani visited several health centers in the district and spoke to people and staff about the healthcare delivery.

During a visit to BHU in Dabra area, he directed the staff to ensure services and medicines to visitors. He said any negligence in duties would not be tolerated.

On the occasion, he said his visits were aimed at improving the performance of the basic health units (BHUs) and rural health cetres (RHCs).