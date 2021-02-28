NUST conferred award for social impact & sustainability

Islamabad: In recognition of its profound Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and initiatives, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has been conferred the ‘CSR Award for Social Impact & Sustainability’ by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH).

The 13th International CSR Summit 2021 was held at a Hotel. Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Protection, honoured the occasion as chief guest and presented the CSR awards to representatives of the industry and corporate community. The event also featured an expert panel discussion on “CSR Governance, Implementation and Outcomes,” which was chaired by Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science & Technology. In addition to extending financial assistance to deserving students, NUST strives to ensure inclusive learning environment for brilliant minds from across Pakistan.

The NUST Balochistan Campus (NBC) is a commendable addition to the existing network of the university’s campuses in all provinces of Pakistan. Meanwhile, NUST and NFEH entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize the long-standing bilateral partnership between the two organizations. The MoU was signed at NUST main campus here on Friday.

At the ceremony, Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Naeem Qureshi, President NFEH, expressed their resolve to collectively contribute to nation-building initiatives. Prominent among others present at the occasion were Anis H Younus, President CSR Club Pakistan, and some notable members from the corporate sector. A guided tour of the campus was also arranged for the guests, including National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) and N-ovative Health Technologies (NHT).