Sunday bazaar prices

Islamabad: On the direction, of Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ahmed Ali, a price regulation committee meeting was held to review the prices at weekly bazaars in capital. The meeting was attended by Representatives of the Bazaar, Market Committee and Food Department.

Taking notice of the price hike Amer Ahmed Ali with the cooperation of all stakeholders reached an agreement and fixed prices of daily commodities at 15 to 5 per cent lower than the DC rate in the weekly bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area signed the list. He also visited the bazaars and fined the violators.