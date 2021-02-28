Al-Khidmat, Punjab Baitul Maal sign MoU

Rawalpindi: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and Punjab Baitul Maal have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to hold social welfare activities in the province.

Punjab Baitul Maal Chairman Malik Azam and Senior Vice President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas signed the MoU at a ceremony that was held at the Al-Khidmat Complex here.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Secretary General AKFP Khobaib Bilal, and General Manager Programmes Hammad Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

As per MoU, the two organizations will join hands to work for the welfare of widows, the disabled, women, and the poor segment of the society. In this connection, the AKFP and Punjab Baitul Maal will also distribute sewing machines among deserving women.

“No worship is above than serving the humanity,” Syed Yawar Abbasi in his remarks said.