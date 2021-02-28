close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

Farewell ceremony

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony in the honour of Chairman Islamic Studies University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Prof Dr Irfan Khalid Dhillon was held on Saturday.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dean Prof Dr Shahid Rafique along with other faculty members attended the ceremony. They acknowledged his services and expressed best wishes for his future. Dr Irfan also expressed his best wishes for the development of the university and the country.

