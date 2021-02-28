Police claim breakthrough in case of man axed to death

Police on Saturday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in the murder case of a man, who was recently axed to death apparently in the name of â€˜honourâ€™, by declaring that they had found the slain manâ€™s wife.

Abdus Sattar, 26, was axed to death on Thursday at his house in Zia Colony in Korangi within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. His mother and sister were also injured in the incident. The deceased hailed from Sukkur.

Earlier, police had suspected that the murderers had taken Sattarâ€™s wife Farzana away with them but it was later revealed that the wife had managed to escape and taken shelter at another house in Zia Colony.

According to police investigators, the former husband of Farzana was behind the killing. Investigators said Farzana had taken divorce from her husband because of his suspicious nature. She later married Sattar.

Farzana has three children from her first husband, police said, adding that a special police team has been despatched to Kashmore to arrest the fleeing suspect.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Macchar Colony on Saturday.

The body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 24-year-old Syed Noor, son of Syed Yousuf.

while quoting the victim's family, the Docks police said the man committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.