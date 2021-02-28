Man found dead with torture marks

The body of a man was found near the Ismail Goth graveyard within the limits of the Landhi Police Station on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The body was later moved to a morgue for identification.

Police said several marks of torture were found on the victimâ€™s body. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Separately, 22-year-old Bilal Shahid was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Moosa Colony within the limits of the Gulberg Police Station.

The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place over offering resistance to a mugging bid. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.