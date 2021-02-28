Moin blames dew, fielding lapses for defeats

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan blamed dew factor and fielding lapses as main reasons behind Quetta Gladiators third successive defeat when they were downed by Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets on Friday night.

“Not doubt batsmen are performing well and trying to post big totals. But unfortunately bowlers are off-colour. There are issues of dew and it’s difficult to grip the ball and that is the main reason where we see bowlers are unable to execute their plans,” he said.

Zalmi raced to the 199-run target with three balls to spare after losing seven wickets.

“Yes, we gave them a plan but unfortunately it did not work,” said Moin, also a former Pakistan captain.

He said their fielding also made a few lapses which took the game away from them.

“The way Haider Ali batted in the middle — had his catch been taken which was not easy — and then two dropped run-out chances hurt us,” Moin said.

“Fielding always plays a big role, especially when you are to defend the total,” he said.

“In such wet conditions if you see the teams who batted second have won the matches. Although chases have not been that easy and teams had to struggle but bowlers are facing issues in the execution of their plans,” Moin stressed.

He said that he is satisfied with the batting performance of Sarfraz. “Sarfraz has been a tremendous professional and he has always delivered for Gladiators as well as for Pakistan in times of need. I have no doubt in his ability. He is a good improviser and I am satisfied with his performance,” he said.