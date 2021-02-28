Wahab, Kohler push Zalmi to summit

KARACHI: Wahab Riaz and Tom Kohler-Cadmore pushed Peshawar Zalmi to the summit of the points table when they downed two-time champions Islamabad United by six wickets in their fourth round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Saturday night.

Wahab (4-17) produced the best figures of his PSL career to enable Zalmi to fold United for only 118.

Kent-born 26-year-old Kohler-Cadmore then hammered a-run-a-ball 46 and Haider Ali belted explosive 18-ball 36 as Zalmi chased the target with 17 balls to spare after losing four wickets.

This is the third straight win from Zalmi and they now lead the points table with six points from four outings.

After losing a couple of early wickets, Kohler-Cadmore and Shoaib Malik added 63 off 64 balls for the third wicket association to put Zalmi in the driving seat. Kohler-Cadmore fell prey to the Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed (1-40), held by keeper Phil Salt, after hitting four fours and two sixes. When Kohler fell Zalmi were 69-3 in the 13th over.

Young Haider then dominated a 47-run fourth-wicket stand with Shoaib Malik before Hasan Ali got rid of the former when Zalmi were just three runs shy of a well-deserved win. Haider smacked three sixes and three fours in his entertaining knock.

Malik remained not out on 30-ball 29, striking one six and one four. Sherfane Rutherford made six not out.

Defending a low total, Islamabad United had a bright start as Hasan Ali got rid of Imam-ul-Haq (0) in the first over of the innings. Mohammad Wasim (1-26) trapped Kamran Akmal (3) lbw in the next over to leave Zalmi struggling at 6-2 in two overs. Kamran faced four balls.

Score Board

Peshawar Zalmi won toss

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling b Wahab Riaz 1

Alex c sub (Imran) b Mahmood 41

Phil Salt b Mahmood 9

Faheem c Kohler-Cadmore b Umaid Asif 2

Shadab Khan run out 6

Hussain Talat lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 22

Iftikhar c Kohler-Cadmore b Wahab Riaz 7

Asif Ali c Shoaib Malik b Wahab Riaz 19

Hasan Ali lbw b Wahab Riaz 7

Mohammad Wasim c â€ Kamran b Mahmood 1

Fawad Ahmed not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w 1) 3

TOTAL (all out, 17.1 overs) 118

Fall: 1-2 (Paul Stirling, 0.4 ov), 2-38 (Phil Salt, 4.3 ov), 3-41 (Faheem Ashraf, 5.2 ov), 4-55 (Shadab Khan, 6.6 ov), 5-82 (Alex Hales, 10.2 ov), 6-86 (Hussain Talat, 11.1 ov), 7-109 (Iftikhar Ahmed, 14.1 ov), 8-111 (Asif Ali, 14.6 ov), 9-118 (Hasan Ali, 16.3 ov), 10-118 (Mohammad Wasim, 17.1 ov)

Bowling: Wahab Riaz 4-0-17-4, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-28-1, Mohammad Imran 3-0-28-0, Saqib Mahmood 2.1-0-12-3, Umaid Asif 4-0-31-1

Peshawar Zalmi

Imam-ul-Haq c Faheem Ashraf b Hasan Ali 0

Kamran Akmal lbw b Wasim 3

Tom Kohler-Cadmore c â€ Salt b Fawad 46

Shoaib Malik not out 29

Haider Ali c â€ Salt b Hasan Ali 36

Sherfane Rutherford not out 6

Extras (w 2) 2

TOTAL (4 wickets, 17.1 overs) 122

Did not bat: Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Fall: 1-0 (Imam-ul-Haq, 0.3 ov), 2-6 (Kamran Akmal, 1.6 ov), 3-69 (Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 12.4 ov), 4-116 (Haider Ali, 16.5 ov)

Bowling: Hasan Ali 4-0-14-2, Mohammad Wasim 3-0-26-1, Faheem Ashraf 2-0-14-0, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-40-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-23-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 0.1-0-5-0

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Wahab Riaz (PZ)

Umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob