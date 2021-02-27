Body of missing girl found in drain

SUKKUR: The body of an 18-month-old missing girl, who disappeared 10 days ago, was recovered from a sewerage drain near Faizabad Colony of Khairpur.Reports said an 18-month-old girl, Farwa d/o Rajib Sheikh, had gone missing from her house in Faizabad Colony in Khairpur and after 10 days, her body was recovered from a drain outside her house. Meanwhile, the parents of the missing girl had been searching her at their relatives and neighbours but could not find any clue. They informed the police about the mysterious disappearance of their daughter from the house.

Rajib Sheikh, father, and Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, uncle of the deceased, said that they had searched her at every possible place, including manholes and drains. However, her body was recovered from a sewerage drain outside their house that raised many questions. They claimed that their daughter was dumped in the drain after being allegedly killed by some unknown accused and it was indeed not a case of accidental death. They also demanded the arrest of alleged killers.The SSP Khairpur said autopsy of the deceased was done by a team of doctors at Civil Hospital Khairpur, adding that the report would also have DNA samples.