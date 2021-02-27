Pakistan joins Madrid System of Trademarks

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday held a consultative meeting at the Ministry of Commerce to discuss matters relating to the intellectual property ecosystem of Pakistan.

At the outset, he was informed that as a landmark achievement, Pakistan has joined the Madrid System of Trademark of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which allows the brand owners to protect their trademarks in over 100 countries through a single and cost-effective procedure.

He was informed that the president signed the instrument of accession that paved the way for Pakistan to become the 108th country in the world to join the Madrid System. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva deposited the instrument of accession with the WIPO.

He was briefed that with this development, the trademark holders of Pakistan would be able to protect their trademarks in more than 100 countries, by filing a single application at the WIPO. Similarly, the member countries of the Protocol would be able to get protection of their trademarks in Pakistan by using the Madrid route.

It would go a long way towards ameliorating the business environment in Pakistan. It will also encourage foreign investment in the country. Dawood lauded the efforts of the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) in this regard. He said it is the policy of the government to help Pakistan’s brands to go global.

“This is the best and most sustainable way to increase exports,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Commerce remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s brands and strengthening intellectual property ecosystem.