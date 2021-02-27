Musical auditions at PNCA tomorrow

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of Arts will hold audition for the 'Talent Hunt' programme on its premises on Feb 28 to find good singers and musicians from all over the country.

The initiative, the PNCA insists, is meant for the promotion of classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among youth and groom their hidden talent at the National Art Gallery (NAG).

Noted musicians will take auditions of registered participants. Both boys and girls can participate in the initiative to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium.