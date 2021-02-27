5 COVID-19 deaths, 148 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another five patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,127 while as many as 148 new patients have been confirmed positive from the region taking the tally to 57,035.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 496 and as many as 131 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 44,032 of which 41,765 confirmed patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 1,771 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, another three patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 631 in the district while another 17 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 13,003 of which 12,090 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 282 on Friday according to District Health Office Rawalpindi,

There were 37 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 245 patients were in home isolation on Friday.