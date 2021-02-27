close
Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Azma flays govt

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the rulers were upset after the ECP gave a decision on Daska by-election against their expectations. She said this while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here on Friday. She said in Nawaz and Shahbaz era, public tax money was used to build motorways, airports, metro buses and orange trains.

