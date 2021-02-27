Azma flays govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the rulers were upset after the ECP gave a decision on Daska by-election against their expectations. She said this while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement here on Friday. She said in Nawaz and Shahbaz era, public tax money was used to build motorways, airports, metro buses and orange trains.