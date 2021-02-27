Three held for stealing car mirrors

LAHORE:A three-member gang allegedly involved in stealing side view mirrors of cars was busted by Data Darbar police on Friday.

According to details, the police had been receiving a large number of complaints of stealing of side view mirrors of the vehicles in the area. Police claimed to have arrested three suspects involved in the crime and recovered 190 side view mirrors from their custody.

hit to death: A 45-year old woman died in a road traffic accident in the Kahna area Friday. The victim identified as Farhat Bibi was trying to cross the road when a speeding car hit her. The victim received injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she died.

wounded: A man was shot at and injured during a robbery bid in the Ghaziabad police limits on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Usman. He was standing outside his home when two unidentified motorcyclists tried to rob him at gunpoint. He offered resistance, on which, the robbers shot him in the leg. He was admitted to a nearby hospital. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

arrested: Shahdara Police have arrested a suspect for display of illegal weapons on social media on Friday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sher Ali. The suspect few days back had uploaded pictures on social media with firearms. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapons. A case has been registered against him.

transformer blast: An electricity transformer exploded with a huge blast near Abid Market at Mozang on Friday. The electricity transformer exploded and it caught fire. It frightened the nearby people. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.