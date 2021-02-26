Drug trafficking case: Court orders unfreezing salary account of Rana Sana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Thursday issued orders to unfreeze salary account of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, an accused of drug trafficking. Rana had moved the court for unfreezing of all of his accounts which were sealed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). However, the court allowed Rana to use his salary account only.
Rana Sana was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force and an FIR was registered against him.
The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards scuffled with them.
The Anti-Narcotics Force also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that Rana Sanaullah had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15-kg heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, says the FIR.