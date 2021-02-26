Four people killed in different road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed and several injured in different road accidents of the Sukkur region on Thursday. Reports said a woman was killed while five others were injured when an overspeeding passenger coach overturned near Nooriabad. The coach was travelling to Karachi from Sukkur. The injured were shifted to a local hospital, while the body was shifted to Thana Bulla Khan Taluka Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as Shehnaz Gulzar Bhutto, a resident of Sukkur. In yet another collision involving two motorcycles at Sanghar Road in Khipro, the two motorcyclists, identified as Sattar Rajper and Allah Bachayo Khaskheli, were killed. A rickshaw accident killed a man, Farhan Shah, at Moro in Naushahro Feroze. While an unidentified vehicle ran over a boy when he was trying to cross the road in Mithi, killing him on the spot.