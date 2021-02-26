Pakistan says at UN…: Legitimate struggle for self-determination can’t be equated with terrorism

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan told the United Nations Security Council "Arria Formula" meeting that India's illegal military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir was among its worst UN Charter violations, and that the struggle of people for their recognised right to self-determination cannot be equated with terrorism. Speaking in a debate, Ambassador Munir Akram regretted that after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the fight against international terrorism has been utilized to justify the unilateral use of force and foreign intervention.

Mexico, a non-permanent member of the Security Council, convened the meeting on "Upholding the collective security system of the UN Charter: the use of force in international law, non-state actors and legitimate self-defence" under the format of Arria formula, which is named after a former Venezuelan UN ambassador, Diego Arriva.

It is a very informal consultation process which affords the 15-member Council the opportunity to hear persons in a confidential, informal setting.

Emphasizing that the purpose of the UN Charter was to outlaw the resort to war, the Pakistani envoy said, "Unfortunately, today the resort to unauthorized and unilateral use of force is most visible in several situations -- in foreign occupation and intervention; in denial of the right of self-determination; in the coercion of smaller and weaker States.

"Pakistan, he said, faces cross-border attacks by terrorists groups "from the territory of the neighbouring state supported by a third state. "On its part, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan has respected the territorial sovereignty of its neighbouring states, while maintaining its right to self-defense against the state sponsoring those terrorist attacks. At the same time, the Pakistani envoy stressed that the struggle of peoples for self-determination cannot be equated with terrorism.