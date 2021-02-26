‘Gilani unanimous PDM candidate’

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said she doesn’t see any kind of political activism of the establishment, hoping it would confine itself to its constitutional role and remain impartial.

She was talking to the media after a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who met her along with his team at Raiwind on Thursday. Party sources said they discussed the overall political situation in the country, by-election results, Senate elections and PDM’s future moves. Responding a question on the role of "hidden hands" in the by-polls, Maryam said in a democratic country non-political forces or the establishment should not be part of any political game. She said they made headlines when they became part of any game. “I think they should be limited to their constitutional role,” she maintained.

Earlier, during the meeting both leaders unanimously declared former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani their candidate in the upcoming Senate elections. Discussing in detail the future strategy of the government, the two parties agreed that no field would be left empty for the government and they would fight the government's tactics together. The delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto was received by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah and Saad Rafique. Maryam Nawaz also arranged lunch for the participants.

After the joint discussions, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto also met one on one and discussed their future strategies. “Yusuf Raza Gilani is the unanimous candidate of the PDM. All democrats like him,” she said, adding the PML-N was supporting him in the Senate elections. “This is not only the support for Gilani but a clear division between democratic forces and those who have betrayed the trust of the people by imposing this government,” she said.

To a question if she was planning to go out of the country, she said a new false NAB case would open against her if she even expressed the desire. To another question, she said if any amendment was required to the constitution for Senate elections, then it was the job of the parliament.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Gilani was the unanimous candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the Senate elections. “The by-elections have proved that the people of the country are with the PDM. With the victory of Gilani, it will also be proved that people are with the PDM,” Bilawal maintained. "We are grateful to Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and the PML-N for reposing confidence in Gilani. He was the longest serving Prime Minister and fulfilled his responsibilities very well as he took care of his party as well as allies and members of the opposition in the National Assembly," he added. To a question, Bilawal Bhutto said that there was no pressure to bring Hafeez Shaikh in the last PPP government. He said for today, the question should be asked from Imran Khan. "The contest between Hafeez Shaikh and Yusuf Raza Gilani will be a test for every voter," he said.