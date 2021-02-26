close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Two bodies found

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Bodies of two close friends were found from an under-construction house in Mirpur Police Station limits in Jhangi Seydan area.

The deceased were identified as Kamal (19), a resident of Afghanistan, and Qadeer (17), a resident of Jhangi Seydan.

As per family members of both the victims, these two were missing for the last two days and their absence reports were also lodged by the families with police. Mirpur Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and later were handed over to the families of both for burial.

Latest News

More From Peshawar