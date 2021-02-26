Two bodies found

ABBOTTABAD: Bodies of two close friends were found from an under-construction house in Mirpur Police Station limits in Jhangi Seydan area.

The deceased were identified as Kamal (19), a resident of Afghanistan, and Qadeer (17), a resident of Jhangi Seydan.

As per family members of both the victims, these two were missing for the last two days and their absence reports were also lodged by the families with police. Mirpur Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and later were handed over to the families of both for burial.