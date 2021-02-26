Recovery of kidnapped lawyer, LG official demanded

BANNU: District Bar Association, Bannu, and secretaries of the Local Government Department on Thursday threatened to launch a protest movement if the kidnapped lawyer and an official were not recovered within three days.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Bar Association, Pir Inamullah Shah advocate, general secretary Haroon Khan advocate and others said that they had set a deadline to the government and district administration of North Waziristan to recover the kidnapped lawyer Attiqullah Dawar and LG official Humayun Khan till Sunday.

They said that incidents of kidnapping, killing and extortion had become order of the day but relevant government departments and state institutions were silent spectators to these issues.

They threatened that lawyers in the district would observe a complete strike and organize a protest rally from the Judicial Complex to press club if the kidnapped persons were not recovered in the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, speaking at an emergency meeting of Local Government Secretaries Association, Bannu division, president Amjad Khan Merakhel, Abdul wahab, Zafar Ali Shah and others said that the government and law enforcement agencies had failed to provide security to the people.

They said that the kidnapped persons should be recovered forthwith or else they would launch a protest movement for their safe recovery.