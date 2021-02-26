PPP leader sees victory for Gilani in Senate polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary for KP, Senator Rubina Khalid, has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had sold their votes in the previous Senate elections and they would do so in the coming ballot for the upper house of the Parliament on March 3.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, she hoped the elected members would never vote for the PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh, who had made life miserable for the people due to his financial policies.

Accompanied by the Deputy information Secretary, Gohar Inqalabi, and others, Rubina Khalid said she would congratulate the PPP candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, in advance for his likely election as a senator.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the government feared its defeat in the Senate elections and that was why it had issued a presidential ordinance and moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the issue.

The PPP leader said the people were worried about the two-time meals and were experiencing an electricity and gas crisis as well.

Expressing concern over the existing galloping price hike, unemployment, worsening economic situation and law and order, she said the people in the recently concluded by-elections had rejected the ruling party and voted for the opposition candidate.

This, she said, was the people’s reaction to the inefficient and corrupt rulers and the way they were running affairs of the country.

The PPP senator said the sitting government had ruined the education system and the universities were facing an economic crisis.

She advised the KP governor should concentrate on the medical college’s fees for students and improving education instead of imposing uniform for universities.

The PPP senator said it was deplorable to note that the university had no fund to pay salaries to the teachers.

She said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address a public meeting at Babri Banda, in Kohat on Saturday where former MPAs would announce joining PPP.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the PTI inefficient rulers had disappointed the nation and that was why the workers from the ruling party were joining others, particularly the PPP.