Davis Cup camp in full swing as Aisam arrives

ISLAMABAD: International Aisamul Haq and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan have joined team’s training camp for the preparations of the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Japan.

The all-important tie is set to be played at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts on March 5-6.

Mushaf Zia, team’s non-playing captain and head coach, said that Aisam joined the camp on Thursday.

‘After the arrival of Aisam, the camp is now full-strength. As Aqeel already joined the camp a few days back so the camp is now in full swing.’

On the first day of his arrival, Aisam was seen practicing along with the other members of the team for almost four hours.

‘Since the weather forecast is not good for the next couple of days, so we decided to go through a hectic session at the grasscourts. Players including Aisam practiced in the evening to make sure they could attain the best possible form ahead of the start of the tie.’

The team’s non-playing captain added that besides game’s training, all the five players also had a drill session which was led by Aisam.

‘Special focus was given to fitness and stretching during a physical training session while all the players got involved in match practice. Aqeel and Aisam’s fitness holds greater importance as they will be carrying Pakistan’s hopes going into the tie.’

From Friday onwards, the team members along with the support staff would be placed in isolation according to the requirements and SOPs finalised by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for the tie.

‘Players and the support staffers will not be allowed to have any outside contact till conclusion of the tie. The team will remain confined to hotel rooms from where players would be brought to the tennis courts and then back to rooms in a bio-secure environment. Japan team that is due in Islamabad tomorrow (Saturday) will undergo the same process,’ Mushaf said.

Besides Aqeel and Aisam, Muzammil Murtaza, Ahmed Chaudhry and Mohammad Shoaib are other members of the team.