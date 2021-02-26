Forex reserves slip to $20.041bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly fell to $20.041 billion in the week ended February 19 from $20.058 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $19 million to $12.908 billion.
The forex reserves of commercial banks declined to $7.132 billion from $7.168 billion, it added.