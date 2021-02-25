Maryam inventing a new lie every day: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Daska voters have defeated the PML-N and Maryam would take time to regain senses. “It is astounding that Maryam stages her theatre of deceit and lies every day while inventing a new false claim to hoodwink the masses. It seems that Maryam Safdar is an expert of lies marketing but she has forgot that her claims have damaged the national interests by making the institutions controversial. Regrettably, Maryam is in fact trying to gain the support of Narendra Modi to promote his anti-Pakistan agenda, Firdous said.

These views were expressed by the Special Assistant to CM while addressing a press conference at Alhamra Mall Road here on Wednesday.

Dr Firdous regretted that Maryam has invented a new falsehood by attaching institutions with the election. On the other side, Maryam claimed that Wazirabad elections were held transparently because PML-N was victorious there. “There is no doubt that PML-N is ‘Dhandli League’ as Maryam is engaged in a blistering tirade of deceit, falsehood and lies, she said.

The Special Assistant emphasised that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clean bold the opposition by extending an offer of re-election in 20 polling stations. She said that PML-N didn’t claim rigging in 337 polling stations and when results of 23 polling stations started to receive, the PML-N started a hue and cry. She asserted that Daska voters have clean bold the hereditary politics. Dr Firdous pointed out that PTI has succeeded in Daska where PML-N achieved success with the majority of 40,000 votes in 2018. This success is public trust in Imran Khan.