Brick kilns labour case: IHC directs commission to hear stance of ‘Bhatta’ owners

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the commission, constituted against forced labour at brick kilns, to continue its working and also hear the stance of 'Bhatta' owners.

The Bhatta owners' lawyer took the stance before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah that the commission had compiled its report into the matter without listening their stance. Bhatta owners were also against forced labour, he said, adding that there was no case of forced labour in federal capital.

However, the commission's representative Umar Gilani said that the priorities could be analysed through it that there were only two labour inspectors working in whole capital area. The IHC chief justice said that it was a matter of executive and the court wouldn't interfere into it.

He further remarked that this was unfortunate that the concept of slavery was still prevalent in 21st century in this form.

The court said that it had also made this commission as implementation commission regarding its recommendation against forced labour at brick kilns. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.