Thu Feb 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Liaquat Jatoi calls Shahbaz Gill ‘psycho patient’

National

Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

SUKKUR: Former CM Sindh and federal minister for water and power, Liaquat Ali Jatoi, on Wednesday declared Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill, a psycho patient. Talking about Gill in Dadu, Liaquat Jatoi said serving notice on him by the party would not affect his personality and has no importance, besides he would reply to Saifullah Abro’s legal notice. He said he would bring evidence about Saifullah Abro, in which he has confessed of providing well-decorated bungalow as bribe to the PTI leadership against Senate’s ticket. He said 12 to 14 PTI parliamentarians are with him and has decided to chalk out further strategy within two days after consultations.

