Thu Feb 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Over Rs8 bn uplift schemes approved in Punjab

National

Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.958 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal. All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

