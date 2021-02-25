ECP issues revised list of Senate election candidates from Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued the revised list of eight candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections.

The revised list has been issued by the electoral body after announcing decisions on appeals filed against the nomination of candidates for the elections to the upper house. The list features the names of three candidates of the PPP and the PTI each whereas one candidate of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and MQM-P.

The PPP’s candidates mentioned in the revised list are Farooq H Naek, Shahadat Awan and Karim Khawaja. Hunaid Lakhani, Samar Ali Khan and Hasan Bakhshi are the PTI candidates that are mentioned in the revised list.

Shahab Imam of the MQM-P and Yash Ullah Khan of the TLP are also mentioned on the revised list of candidates from Sindh. The names of candidates for the general and women's seats remain unchanged.

There are a total of 342 lawmakers in the National Assembly and 728 in the provincial assemblies combined, as per the ECP. All of them are entitled to vote in the upcoming Senate elections.