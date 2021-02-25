GCU service statutes okayed

LAHORE:The vice-chancellor and Academic Staff Association of GC University Lahore have expressed gratitude to Chancellor/ Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar for approving service statutes for regular appointments of registrar, treasurer and controller of examinations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi welcomed the development and endeavoured to set up a search committee for the posts in consultation with the Syndicate. According to a press statement by GCU-ASA executive committee, they are extremely grateful to the chancellor for taking into account the suggestion presented by their representatives during a meeting at Governor House a few weeks ago.

PSCA: A delegation of Department of Psychology Students from Government College University, Lahore visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The GCU delegation was comprised of 20 students and their faculty members. The Chief Operating Officer M Kamran Khan and Operation Commander PPIC3, SP M Asim Jasra briefed about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.