Housing scheme launched

LAHORE:The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has taken lead by initiating a private housing scheme for affordable houses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Naya Pakistan vision. The PHATA DG and Special Secretary, HUD&PHED, performed the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a press release issued by PHATA on Wednesday, “The scheme called “Garden Square “in Eminabad on Wando Road near Gujranwala is a flagship project of MAAKSSONS Private Limited with the collaboration of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and Bank of Punjab to facilitate housing for all. To turn Prime Minister’s vision into reality, the bank will provide finances to the aspirants on 10, 15 and 20 years easy terms. The markup rate has been reduced under a special package to facilitate the needy aspirants. Five marla and three marla houses will be constructed by Graden Square according to the directives of the government to encourage low-cost housing under NPHP.