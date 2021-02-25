IG orders timely action to solve citizens’ problems

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that protection of life and property of citizens as well as timely redressal of problems faced by them is among the top priorities of Punjab Police, therefore, no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the citizens by ensuring timely action on all the applications.

He expressed these views at the Central Police Office giving instructions to the officers while presiding over the meeting related to the affairs of Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMPDU).

The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ali Amir Malik, DIG Welfare, Agha Yousuf and AIG Inquiries/Complaints Ibadat Nisar among other officers.

The applications received from PMPDU and the steps being taken to address them were reviewed during the meeting. AIG Inquiries/Complaints Ibadat Nisar gave a briefing on the applications received, on which IG Punjab gave instructions and said that there should be no delay in resolution of applications received from the citizens within given stipulated time frame.

He further said that the process of the applications received from PMPDU should be expedited. He stressed that while talking to the applicants, the issues faced by them should be addressed with good manners and tolerance and no application should be lodged without satisfying the citizens and bringing it to the notice of the competent officer.

He further said that for further improvement in service delivery, the suggestions received from the citizens should also be taken into consideration while paying special attention to the grievance redressal and monitoring process to improve the feedback of the citizens.

He further said that special attention should be paid to the monitoring process to further improve the performance so that after the registration of cases, the stages of investigation could be completed as soon as possible.

PHP performance: The annual performance of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani. The meeting was attended by DIG PHP Dr Abid Khan, SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir and Regional SPs.

The issues of welfare, discipline, road crime reports, vehicle maintenance, traffic management projects and other issues related to security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were reviewed during the meeting. All the Regional Heads gave a presentation on the annual performance of their region while the performance of PHP Force, prevention of traffic accidents and measures taken against anti-social elements were also discussed in detail. Appreciating the performance of Gujranwala region in the meeting, the Additional IG PHP directed that other regions should also improve their overall performance in the same manner.

Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif while issuing high alert in view of the outbreak of corona said that PHP personnel in all regions and districts should perform their duties more diligently while abiding by SOPs. He further said that the officers who have performed best in each region during the year should be awarded certificates of appreciation and rewards so that the morale of the personnel could be further enhanced.

He further said that reunion of missing children with their parents is the highest level of faith while awareness lectures on road safety should be continued by mobile education units in colleges and universities. Practical efforts will also be initiated to revive the promotion process so that PHP officers and personnel can get departmental promotions in time as per merit.