Over Rs8b uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.958 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sunbal. All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included as Baba Guru Nanak University at District Nankana Sahib (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs2.147 billion, Widening / Improvement of Metalled Road from (N-55) Chowki Wala to Atomic Energy Project, Length=17.00 km, DG Khan at the cost of Rs870.032 million, Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Kot Qaisrano to Vehova via Jhoke Bodu and Litra Length=40.00 km, DG Khan at the cost of Rs466.453 million, Establishment of Environmental Endowment Fund Management Unit (DLI-8, PGDP) at the cost of Rs130.000 million, Development and Implementation of Plastic Management Strategy and Regulation on Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastics (DLI-4 PGDP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs11.000 million, Disclosure of Environment Information and Citizen Engagement (DLI-3 PGDP) at the cost of Rs70.000 million and construction of Sheranwala Flyover, Lahore at the cost of Rs5.264 billion.