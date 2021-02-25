Necessary steps

This refers to the letter ‘Maintenance work’ (Feb 20) by Ashfaq Sharif. K-Electric would like to take this opportunity to clarify that maintenance shutdowns are essential to ensure that the system continues to operate at the optimum level. Consumers who are registered on 8119 are informed via SMS and the KE Live app about the maintenance schedule. The official website of KE also has the schedule for the convenience of customers.

The power utility takes all the relevant steps to ensure that citizens face minimum inconvenience during this critical maintenance work. It also requests its consumers to extend their support and understand the importance of these measures. These shutdowns are routinely held during winter when power demand is at its lowest in the country.

Spokesperson

K-Electric